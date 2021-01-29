ATTLEBORO — High school sports are always packed with emotion, few more so than hockey. The speed of the players and action bring out the roar of the crowd like few others.
There was plenty of emotion at New England Sports Village on a frigid night Friday. But it wasn’t the kind fans usually generate. The meeting between Eastern Mass. powerhouse Austin Prep and Bishop Feehan High all but took second place to a more important cause.
It was the Feehan Shamrocks’ first game since senior forward A.J. Quetta suffered a serious injury Tuesday night that left him hospitalized and facing what could be a long recovery.
Quetta suffered a spinal cord injury in the game against Pope Francis in West Springfield, awkwardly falling into the boards on an attempted body check, sports news site ESPN reported. He was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield that night, and to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston the next day where he has already undergone one spinal surgery, his family has said. His sister, Elyse Quetta, wrote on the family’s fundraising page that her brother “might not be able to move his body again.”
It was a smallish crowd of parents and friends Friday night — under coronavirus protocols each player can have only two fans in the stands — but nearly all the Feehan supporters were decked out in T-shirts proclaiming them part of “AJ’s Army” with Quetta’s name and jersey No. 10 on the back.
News of Quetta’s injury had quickly spread through the New England hockey community. The family’s GoFundMe had a target of $10,000; as of Friday afternoon, it was closing in on $600,000 in donations. The Boston Bruins and New England Patriot owner Robert Kraft have pledged financial support.
Tim Sullivan, president of Bishop Feehan High, said the show of support for Quetta and his North Providence family “has been incredible. It’s been a testament to love for A.J.”
The GoFundMe donations from more than 9,000 contributors — many of which are in the $10 range — and other contributions are only the beginning.
“We’ve received checks at Feehan that are quite sizeable,” Sullivan said.
Overall, the donations from all sources, which will go to the family, are close to $1 million.
Ray Damaso, whose son graduated from Feehan last year, said the school community and the hockey community are close-knit.
“Everyone is doing everything they can,” he said. One group of parents collected notes from supporters that could be left at the Quetta’s home daily.
“It really helps a lot of people heal to be able to help,” Damaso said. “It helps the parents to be able to concentrate on their son.”
In the arena, Quetta’s home and away jerseys were hung behind the home bench, under a banner in Feehan green and gold reading “AJ’s Army”
As the teams lined up on the blue lines just before the puck drop, Quetta’s sisters Elyse, 19 and Ella, 15, spoke to the crowd, telling them that their brother’s eyes “got wide and his smile lit up” when they told him they were going to the game.
Elyse thanked “his teammates, parents and the school for supporting us every step of the way.” Ella, praised her brother’s strength, adding, “let’s win this game for A.J.” Her request drew a response of applause and hockey sticks striking the ice.
Feehan theology department teacher and Deacon Joe McGinley led the crowd in a brief prayer after a reading from the Book of Isaiah: “Do not be afraid, for I am with you; do not be alarmed, for I am your God. I give you strength, truly I help you, truly I hold you firm with my saving right hand.”
