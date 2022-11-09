Election Day 2022
Buy Now

State Sen. Paul Feeney, running for re-election, greets constituents Tuesday at Tex Barry’s on County Street in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

In one of three area Senate races, it was still unclear early Wednesday morning who the winner was for the new Norfolk, Bristol and Middlesex District.

State Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, faced a challenge from state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, for the district that includes Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk.

Election 2022: Senator in General Court Bristol and Norfolk District

Name Percentage of vote
Paul Feeney (D) 56%
Michael Chiasson (R) 41%
Laura Saylor (I) 4%
77% of precincts reporting

Election 2022: Senator in General Court Third Bristol and Plymouth District

Name Percent of vote
Marc Pacheco (D) 54%
Maria Collins (R) 46%
48% of precincts reporting

Election 2022: Senator in General Court Norfolk, Worcester and Middlesex District

Name Percent of vote
Becca Rausch (D) 55%
Shawn Dooley (R) 45%
79% of precincts reporting

Tags