FOXBORO — State Sen. Paul Feeney was presented Thursday with the Canon Brian S. Kelley Public Servant Award for his work to support housing for long-term homeless people with complex physical and behavioral health needs.
The award was presented by the Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance at a ceremony at the Boston College Club in Boston.
The alliance said Feeney, D-Foxboro, led a legislative effort to increase funding for permanent housing for the homeless as opposed to temporary shelters.
“He clearly represents that kind of elected official with the moral courage to speak up for the poorest and most disadvantaged among us,” alliance President Joe Finn said.
“Yet, he also brings a deep understanding of the value of permanent housing as a key social determinant of health and a cost-saver for the Commonwealth.”
