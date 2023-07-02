ATTLEBORO — Sen. Paul Feeney was honored at The Literacy Center Friday for his help in acquiring a $20,000 appropriation from the state to help fund the Community Access to Rides program.
CAR was founded in 2016 to help people who need rides to medical appointments, emergency shelter, a food pantry or just to get home.
The $20,000 was the first appropriation from the state Legislature and TLC Executive Director Amanda Blount is hoping for more.
“The more money we have the more people we can help,” she said.
Sometimes the transportation is “literally life-saving” she said.
Blount said $172,201 has been spent on the 8,220 rides usually provided by Uber in the last seven years.
There are eight agencies that use the service and each contributes $1,000 a year, so the $20,000 was a big boost.
“It’s a true testament to what people can do when they decide to come together,” Blount said.
Feeney, D-Foxboro, said “zero gratitude” was due him because the people in the city came together to make the program work.
He noted that most people with cars take them for granted.
“This is a huge success,” Feeney said. “We want to keep doing it. Let’s get together and do more.”
Feeney said he will be searching for a recurring revenue source.
“I don’t know what the answer is yet,” he said. “But we’ll figure it out. It’s something I’ll be focusing on. We’ll be working on this thing and try to scale it up.”
The eight agencies using the service are: The ARC of Bristol County, Attleboro Interfaith Collaborative, Attleboro Public Schools, Attleboro Norton YMCA, Norton Human and Veteran Services, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Sturdy Memorial Hospital and The Literacy Center.
Funding comes from the following agencies: Massachusetts Department of Transportation, Bristol Elder Services, The United Way of Massachusetts Bay & Merrimack Valley, Bristol County Savings Bank, The Marion and Max Volterra Foundation and The Community Health Systems Foundation.
