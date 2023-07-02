CAR event

Pictured left to right: State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, State Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, Beth Rossi, Attleboro’s Director of Human Services, Norton Council on Aging director Amanda Blount, MSW, Executive Director, The Literacy Center Lisa Piscatelli, Executive Director, Attleboro Interfaith Collaborative Leigh Fontes, CEO, Attleboro Norton YMCA and Deborah Kirby, Director of Development, The Arc of Bristol County.

ATTLEBORO — Sen. Paul Feeney was honored at The Literacy Center Friday for his help in acquiring a $20,000 appropriation from the state to help fund the Community Access to Rides program.

CAR was founded in 2016 to help people who need rides to medical appointments, emergency shelter, a food pantry or just to get home.

