Election Day 2022
State Sen. Paul Feeney, running for re-election, greets constituents Tuesday at Tex Barry’s on County Street in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

State Sen. Becca Rausch appears to have successfully fought back a challenge from state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, for the Norfolk, Bristol and Middlesex District that includes Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk.

It was one of three area races for a Senate seat.

Election 2022: Senator in General Court Bristol and Norfolk District

Name Percentage of vote
Paul Feeney (D) 56%
Michael Chiasson (R) 41%
Laura Saylor (I) 4%
77% of precincts reporting

Election 2022: Senator in General Court Third Bristol and Plymouth District

Name Percent of vote
Marc Pacheco (D) 52%
Maria Collins (R) 47%
87% of precincts reporting

Election 2022: Senator in General Court Norfolk, Worcester and Middlesex District

Name Percent of vote
Becca Rausch (D) 55%
Shawn Dooley (R) 45%
79% of precincts reporting

