State Sen. Becca Rausch appears to have successfully fought back a challenge from state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk, for the Norfolk, Bristol and Middlesex District that includes Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk.
It was one of three area races for a Senate seat.
Rausch, D-Needham, received 36,292 votes to Dooley's 29,936 votes, with one town, Milford not reported.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, easily won re-election for a fourth term over fellow Foxboro resident Michael Chaisson on the Republican side, for the newly redrawn Bristol-Norfolk District. The district includes Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Foxboro, and Norton.
Laura Saylor of Mansfield, running as a candidate of the Workers Party, came in a distant third.
And longtime Sen. Marc Pacheco, D-Taunton, appears to have won another term to represent the Third Bristol and Plymouth District that now will include Seekonk and Rehoboth.
Pacheco’s Republican challenger was Maria S. Collins, also of Taunton.
For the Norfolk, Bristol and Middlesex District, Dooley easily defeated Rausch in Plainville and Wrentham but surprisingly the race was closer in Dooley’s hometown of Norfolk.
Dooley captured 2,410 votes to Rausch’s 1,638 in Plainville. In Wrentham, Dooley had 3,628 votes to Rausch’s 2,244 votes. In Norfolk, he took 2,797 votes to Rausch’s 2,348 votes.
The incumbent saw 10,828 votes in her hometown of Needham to Dooley's 4,110.
In Medfield, Rausch won 3,331 to 2,829.
Rausch has served since 2019 in the Legislature.
Dooley has been a state representative for the 9th Norfolk District that covers Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk since 2014.
For the Bristol & Norfolk District, in Attleboro, Feeney garnered 8,501 votes or 56.4% to 5,977 or 39.7% for Chaisson. Saylor received just 585 votes.
In North Attleboro, Feeney received 5,637 votes, Chaisson 4,651 and Saylor, 342.
In Foxboro, the incumbent had 4,345 votes, Chaisson 3,156, and Saylor 158.
Feeney also posted a strong showing in Mansfield, with 5,689 votes to Chaisson’s 3,624. Saylor took in 424 votes. In Norton, Feeney edged out Chaisson 3,616 to 3,102.
In Canton, the vote tally was Feeney, 5,868; Chaisson, 3,413; and Saylor 194
Results were not available by deadline in Sharon.
In the Third Bristol and Plymouth District, along with Seekonk and Rehoboth, Pacheco represents Taunton, Dighton, Raynham, Berkley, Carver, Marion, Middleborough and Wareham.
Pacheco has been in the office since 1993, and was a state representative before joining the Senate.