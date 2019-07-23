State Sen. Paul Feeney says someone created a Facebook page using his name and photograph in an attempt to scam supporters by obtaining their personal information.
Feeney, D-Foxboro, said he was informed of the scam by Claire Naughton of Foxboro, who received a message from the scammer.
Naughton provided The Sun Chronicle with a series of screen shots from the message exchange she had with the person posing as Feeney.
At first they make small talk, then the scammer says he received $250,000 in cash delivered to his door and offered to give Naughton the contact so she can get money too.
Naughton said she realized quickly the person who was messaging her was not the real Feeney.
Feeney said the scammer uses official-looking messages to try to get Social Security and bank account numbers. The Facebook page uses his official Senate photograph.
He said the likenesses and names of at least two other state senators have been used in similar attempted scams. He put out a warning to his constituents.
“I have been informed that a ‘spoofed’ Facebook page using my name and photos has messaged some people looking to engage,” he wrote. “It appears to be a ‘phishing’ scam where they try and get information from you with the promise of sending money.
“The same scam has been using the likeness of other Massachusetts legislators in recent weeks as well. If you are contacted, just click on the Report to Facebook button and be sure not to give anyone your personal information. As always, feel free to reach out to me by email or to my Statehouse office for anything at all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.