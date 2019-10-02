Two local state senators who serve large chunks of the congressional district that U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy represents in Washington are divided over whether he should be elected to the U.S. Senate.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, represents nine of the 34 communities in the 4th District and he is strongly supporting Kennedy’s attempt to move up in Washington’s hierarchy.
He calls Kennedy a friend and a supporter who has worked closely with him on local issues.
On the other hand, state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, who represents eight communities in the district, has endorsed Kennedy’s rival, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Malden.
Rausch recorded a video backing the incumbent senator, which the Markey campaign distributed on social media Wednesday.
“Senator Ed Markey wants to do what’s right for Massachusetts and for the people of my district,” Rausch said in the video.
“Senator Markey isn’t playing politics in Washington,” she said. “He’s working hard to implement real policies that improve the everyday lives of my constituents.”
Rausch represents the district communities of Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk, Needham, Wellesley and Millis, while Feeney also represents Attleboro along with Foxboro, Mansfield, Norton, Rehoboth, Seekonk, Medfield and Sharon.
