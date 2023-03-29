NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s newest state legislator, Sen. Paul Feeney, went before the town council Monday night to let local officials and residents know a little more about him and update them on activity in the Legislature that could affect North Attleboro.
Feeney’s district now includes North Attleboro because of redistricting.
“It’s an absolute pleasure to represent this community,” Feeney, a Democrat from Foxboro, said. “I think it’s a great fit for the Bristol-Norfolk District.”
Feeney, a former selectman in his hometown, was first elected to the Senate in 2017. He is now chairman of the Joint Committee on Financial Services and sits on the Ways and Means Committee.
“It allows me to get my hands in the process a little early,” Feeney said of bills that could benefit North Attleboro.
Housing is a chief concern, and zoning changes and other incentives are needed, he said.
“We currently have a housing crisis,” Feeney said. “We are not keeping up. We need more housing across the spectrum. Traditional middle class houses we just don’t build anymore.”
Starter homes are also in short supply, he noted, adding older residents looking to downsize are also finding the housing market a challenge.
Councilor Mark Gould referred to many costly projects on the horizon, including new high schools for the town and Tri-County and a new fire station.
“I’m looking to identify potential state funding and grants,” Feeney said.
He added he is pushing a bill to bring state reimbursement to communities for new public safety facilities similar to school building aid. Feeney said he would also like to see new senior centers included.
The town is working to revitalize its downtown, and the senator pointed out he recently walked through the area; he noted grants are available.
Feeney mentioned that the Legislature just voted to extend outdoor dining, which was popular during the pandemic, for a year.
“I heard from many businesses that was the lifeline they needed” during COVID, Feeney said.
Council members recently advocated for extending outdoor dining, which was expiring April 1.
“North Attleboro is on the radar screen for economic development,” Feeney said.
He said he’s also working with other legislators to bring relief to North Attleboro’s and other school districts burdened by skyrocketing special education costs.
“That’s tough to handle for most communities,” Feeney said, referring to increases in costs for out-of-district placements.
Feeney is scheduled to hold office hours at town hall at 10 a.m. April 21.
State Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, was also at the council meeting.
He pointed to efforts to hike per pupil spending from the state and implement smart growth measures for single family homes.