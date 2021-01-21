ATTLEBORO — The head of a drug distribution ring arrested last year in South Attleboro has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Moises Rodrigues, 32, of Johnston, was also sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Boston to four years’ probation after he completes his prison term.
Federal prosecutors said Rodrigues was the head of a drug distribution ring that distributed fentanyl pills and carfentanil powder in the Attleboro area and in Rhode Island, according to court records.
Prosecutors say he sold undercover officers over 1,000 pills on five occasions between March and June of 2019, when he was arrested in a parking lot off Route 1 in South Attleboro.
The arrest was made by federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents and Attleboro police following an investigation by Attleboro Detective Ayman Kafel, a member of a DEA task force.
Rodrigues pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and carfentanil and three counts of distribution of fentanyl and carfentanil.
Fentanyl is 50 times more deadly than heroin and carfentanil is 100 times more deadly than fentanyl, according to the DEA.
Prosecutors say a co-defendant, Robert Soucy, 26, of Providence, was sentenced in May to 16 months in prison and six years’ probation for conspiracy to possess and distribute fentanyl and carfentanil.
Soucy was a “runner” for Rodrigues, prosecutors said, but his lawyer claimed in court papers that Soucy participated in only one of the undercover sales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.