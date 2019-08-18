PLAINVILLE -- When one hears Fenway Park grounds director David Mellor say, “I’m the luckiest man in the world,” one must assume that there’s a certain amount of irony in his proclamation.
Not necessarily in his echoing of actor Gary Cooper as Lou Gehrig in the film “Pride of the Yankees,” when the pinstriped legend, battling the terminal disease that would ultimately bear his name, announced to a Yankee Stadium crowd, “Today I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of this earth.”
But for Mellor, his statement is a testament to his strength, courage and fortitude, considering the 56-year-old lost his chance for big-league stardom at age 18 when he was hit by a car -- not once, but twice.
And then, after getting hit by a car later in life by a crazed woman on Milwaukee’s County Stadium warning track, fought the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) for 29 years, endured 45 separate surgeries, and lost a father and a brother at early ages.
Yet Mellor doesn’t dwell on the past as much as revel in the present, and as he enjoys his dream job at the Red Sox’ home park, he has chosen to share his remarkable story of redemption and healing in his recently released, “One Base at a Time: How I Survived PTSD and Found My Field of Dreams.”
The Norfolk resident talked about the book and his life story Wednesday night before over 100 people at An Unlikely Story. With him were his wife, Denise, and his service dog, Drago.
Mellor, who became Fenway’s chief groundskeeper in 2001 after similar stints with the Angels, Giants, Brewers and the NFL’s Packers, shared his extraordinary story in the hopes of making it easier for others to reach out and ask for assistance when faced with daunting challenges.
“It’s a sign of strength to ask for help,” he said. “It’s nothing to be ashamed of. Counseling has been an investment in my life.”
Mellor’s grandfather played in the majors in 1903, and his family grew up in Rhode Island as season ticket holders to the Red Sox. Just before he was born in 1963, Mellor’s family (including his brothers, Chip, 12 years older, and Terry, 7 years older) moved to Ohio. But just three years later, Mellor’s father died, and his brothers helped raise him and encouraged him to play baseball and become a Red Sox fan.
David became a talented high school pitcher and was offered college scholarships, but a month after graduating, he was hit by a car in a McDonald’s parking lot by a young driver who mistook the brake pedal for the gas. After being sent flying 20 feet into the restaurant’s wall, the car mistakenly hit him again, pinning his legs against the wall.
His hopes of playing pro ball shattered, Mellor was on crutches for the next two-and-a-half years then used a cane for another 10 months. He also suffered more nuanced disabilities, unbeknown to him. Namely, the onset of PTSD.
“If I heard squealing tires, revving engines, if I smelled car exhaust, even if I smelled McDonald’s french fries — those were triggers that set off a whole set of emotions,” Mellor recalled. “I would have up to five very vivid, lifelike nightmares every night for 29 years. I knew as sure as night was going to get dark that those nightmares were coming. I slept with the TV on because I hoped that when I screamed, I could blame it on the television instead of my dreams.”
His baseball playing career derailed, Mellor attended Ohio State while contemplating his future.
“I thought, ‘What do I like? I love being outside. I grew up taking care of people’s lawns. Science was a subject that I enjoyed in school. And I loved baseball.’ I thought, ‘Somebody has to take care of the field.’ My brother, Terry, lived in Milwaukee at the time, and he told me that if I could get a job with the Brewers, I could live with him to save money,” said Mellor, who graduated from OSU with a dual major in horticulture and sports turf management.
After much persistence, he got a job with the Brewers, but another bizarre car incident on the nearly empty field sent him back to the hospital.
In 1995, Mellor and the crew were re-sodding the turf at the stadium, and as he stood raking on the warning track, he heard the sound of a car engine. He looked up and saw a car coming right at him through an open gate. He put his hands up and yelled for the woman driving to stop, but she stepped on the gas and came straight at him.
His body hit the windshield and bounced to the ground. The driver lapped the field and came at him again, swerved and missed him by mere inches. Mellor later learned she’d had a history of mental illness and was under the delusion that she was a stunt driver in a movie.
While silently rehabbing from his injuries, both physical and mental, Mellor received word three years later that his brother, Terry, just 43, had passed away.
Mellor got the top job at Fenway in 2001, happily accepting the offer from his predecessor, the legendary Joe Mooney.
The turning point for Mellor health-wise came in 2010, when he was at an acupuncture session and randomly grabbed a copy of Smithsonian magazine. In an article directed toward war veterans, Mellor read a list of 12 symptoms associated with PTSD. He checked them off, one by one, and realized he had 10 of them.
“I only thought you could have PTSD from going to war,” Mellor said. “Now I know anyone can have PTSD from a life-threatening trauma. And now I know that a leading cause of PTSD in men in the United States is car crashes.
“So while (the potential diagnosis) scared me, it also gave me hope that if I did follow through, I could get treatment, and hopefully I could be a better father and husband. And if counseling helped me, it was a bonus."
The treatment took hold, and in February 2011, Mellor slept through the night, for seven hours, without a nightmare for the first time in 29 years.
“I’m superstitious,” Mellor said, “so I didn’t tell anyone. I slept through the night three nights in a row. After that, I realized it was time to share with my wife and doctor the incredible news that the counseling was working.”
Also helping is the presence of his service dog, Drago.
“(Terry) joked that when he died, he would come back as a dog,” Mellor recalled. “So it was amazing that when we got Drago (from Slovakia in 2014) and took him to the vet, we found out that he shared the same birthday as Terry.”
Mellor takes Drago everywhere, and the German shepherd mix is a fixture at Fenway.
So Mellor knows he is a lucky man, but is eager, through the book and his appearances, to become an example for others dealing with pent-up mental challenges.
“Whether you are dealing with physical or emotional pain, I want to encourage people to not give up,” Mellor said. “I want to help others let go of the stigma of PTSD and seek treatment. My family and I feel that if sharing our journey helps one person, it is definitely worth sharing.
“Everyone has their own challenges. I don’t want anyone to suffer in silence like I did.”
