NORTH ATTLEBORO — Roger Ferris has informed town officials he will be stepping down as the town’s attorney.
Ferris was named town counsel in 2007 and received a six-month contract extension in May. The position is now called town attorney.
A former assistant district attorney, Ferris said he will not be seeking reappointment at the end of the year, explaining he needs to dedicate more time to his private practice.
He was reappointed by selectmen under the previous form of government that ended with the adoption of a town charter. It created a strong town manager position and a town council.
Selectmen back in May said they were pleased with Ferris’s work, but said in deference to the incoming town officials they did not want to make a long-term appointment.
At the time, Town Administrator Michael Gallagher, who is now the acting town manager, had suggested the town hire a large law firm to do its legal work.
Under the charter, the town manager hires the town attorney.
