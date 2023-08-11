MANSFIELD — A community event will be held Sunday with the purpose of bringing together artists and advocates to celebrate the arts, recovery, and mental health advocacy.
The event, called the Oddball Festival: Discovering Recovery Through Art and Expression, is scheduled to run from noon to 4 p.m. at the Mass Arts Center, 888 South Main St.
The festival will feature speakers, poetry,live music, a raffle, food trucks, lawn games and over 30 local vendors to promote and support local artists.
The festival’s goal is to showcase inspiring stories from mental health recovery communities.
All proceeds will support the Oddball Foundation, a 501©3 nonprofit that is dedicated to social change and using art and the written word to promote mental health education, social justice, and an inclusive and diverse artistic community.
“This event will bring the mental health advocacy and arts communities together while raising funds for our programs and awareness for Oddball Foundation,” founder Jason Wright said.
“Oddball has grown by leaps and bounds” since 2020 and the start of the pandemic, Wright said. “We are doing amazing things, and Oddball Festival is going to be amazing as well.”