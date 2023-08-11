MMAS 1
Buy Now

The Mass Arts Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the newly renovated facility last October. Above, speakers address invited dignitaries and other guests. From left are Dori Bryan-Ployer, the center’s artistic director and director of education; Ken Butler, at the podium, the center’s founder and executive director; and Steve Ide, a staff member.

 Juri Love/For The Sun Chronicle

MANSFIELD — A community event will be held Sunday with the purpose of bringing together artists and advocates to celebrate the arts, recovery, and mental health advocacy.

The event, called the Oddball Festival: Discovering Recovery Through Art and Expression, is scheduled to run from noon to 4 p.m. at the Mass Arts Center, 888 South Main St.