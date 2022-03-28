ATTLEBORO — A long, ongoing feud resulted in two neighbors being arrested over the weekend, one of whom who was shot in the face with a pellet gun, prosecutors said.
Keith Godfrey, 48, who lives on the first floor of a house at 64 Mendon Road in South Attleboro, was treated at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence after being shot Sunday night, prosecutors said Monday in Attleboro District Court.
He was allegedly shot with an Air-Soft pellet rifle fired by Jason M. Karroll, 26, who lives on the second-floor with his mother and fiancee.
Police were called to the house shortly after 9 p.m. because Godfrey was allegedly vandalizing Karroll’s mother’s car.
Karroll claims he shot Godfrey in self-defense after Godfrey ignored his pleas to stay away and was reaching for his waist as if for a gun, his lawyer, Samuel Hausman of Mansfield, said during a bail hearing.
Hausman said Godfrey has allegedly previously threatened to shoot his client.
Godfrey denies vandalizing the car and said any damage to the vehicle is old, his lawyer, Daniel Rich of Norton, argued.
Both men were arraigned separately and pleaded innocent.
Godfrey has four pending court cases, including one in which he allegedly hit his girlfriend so hard on the head she suffered a concussion.
In another case, Godfrey, who is known to police, allegedly overdosed while babysitting for his 5-year-old niece before he was revived with Narcan, according to a prosecutor.
He was ordered held without bail after Judge Edmund Mathers revoked his bail on the pending cases at the request of the prosecution.
He faces new charges of vandalism, intimidating a witness, uttering threats to kill, being disorderly and disturbing the peace.
Karroll faces a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and is free on $500 cash bail, according to court records.
In a police report, officers say they have responded to the house 81 times so far this year.