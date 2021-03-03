ATTLEBORO — A shooting incident outside a home on Richardson Avenue last month apparently stemmed from a disagreement over a woman, according to court records.
The alleged shooter, Mark Socia, 19, a former Attleboro resident, was arraigned Wednesday in Rhode Island on drug and firearms charges related to his arrest at his Central Falls apartment.
Socia also faces charges of being a fugitive. He was ordered held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston pending a hearing March 10.
The daytime shooting occurred on Feb. 18. It was over a woman who had a previous dating relationship with the 19-year-old victim, according to court records.
The victim, who was not injured, told police he was followed by Socia and others in two vehicles after having lunch downtown with a friend.
The victim told police he exchanged words at the end of his driveway before he heard gunshots, including one round that struck his car door.
His younger brother was also outside the house but was not injured.
Police say officers found three spent shells on Richardson Avenue.
The man told police he chased after the vehicles before he was shot at again in the area of Park and Brook streets. No shells were recovered at that location.
Police said Socia and the victim attended Attleboro High School together.
Socia’s lawyer, Albert Medici of Johnson, declined to comment on the allegations against his client.
Police said they recovered three handguns from Socia’s Central Falls apartment but will not know until ballistics tests are conducted whether one of them was used in the shooting.
Socia faces two counts of attempted assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and two other firearms charges.
Because of the charges pending in Rhode Island, it has not been determined yet when Socia will be arraigned in Attleboro District Court.
