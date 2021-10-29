It's certainly been a tough week for many area residents who lost power from the mighty nor'easter that roared through the region.
They've had to wear coats indoors, throw out food, read by flashlight, and take cold showers, never mind missing out on World Series games on TV.
But most homes and businesses that were left in the dark and cold by the storm have had their power restored, just in time for Halloween weekend.
There were still 62 customers out in Rehoboth as of early Friday night, but just two in Attleboro and one each in Foxboro and Norton, National Grid reported.
Seekonk, which was hit hard by the storm, was fully restored, the utility said.
National Grid serves most area communities and said power may not be fully restored until late Friday night in several towns and cities.
More than 25,000 homes and businesses in the area lost electricity Tuesday and Wednesday.
That included 4,297 in Attleboro, or 21% of the city; 5,241 of 7,651 in Norton; 4,056 of 5,289 in Rehoboth; and 4,443, or 67%, in Seekonk, National Grid said.
At the height of the storm, Foxboro had over 5,000 customers, or 60% of the town, in the dark.
Most area schools reopened Thursday but Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in Easton, which serves students from Foxboro, Mansfield and Norton, was closed Thursday and Friday.
Easton still had 3,233 utility customers out Friday morning.
"It is extremely unusual to have cancelled school for two days this early in the school year, however the safety of our students and staff warranted it given the road conditions and power outages," Dighton-Rehoboth Superintendent Anthony Azar said.
D-R schools were closed Wednesday and Thursday but reopened Friday.
The state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has not approved districts going remote for such instances, Azar added, so the school days will need to be made up in June.
"New England weather is at times the most beautiful in the fall, but, as we saw with this most recent weather event, it can also be somewhat destructive," he said.
The coastal storm packed wind gusts of at least 55 mph in the area as it toppled trees, tree limbs and power lines, with several homes and vehicles damaged.
Norton was hard hit, with even the police station forced to operate on generator power for 12 hours.
"The storm was widespread across town with many streets closed due to trees and wires down," Police Chief Brian Clark said. "There were some damaged homes due to the storm and a couple residents that escaped major injuries."
The town hall opened during business hours for those needing to warm up and charge phones.
"We made out well here," Town Manager Michael Yunits said. "This was our first experience with our new generator. It fully powered the Town Hall during the outage.
"Highway and emergency responders were out straight from early Wednesday morning through yesterday," Yunits said. "Highway did a great job opening roads by clearing fallen trees. First responders and the Inspection Department responded to several homes hit by falling trees. There were a couple that suffered severe damage."
Senior Center/Council on Aging Director Elizabeth Taylor-Rossi said Meals on Wheels was not delivered to seniors, but those residents have emergency shelf-stable food for times of non-delivery due to weather.
"Our Grab and Go lunch program that is provided by Bristol Elder Services was also suspended but residents on this program that came to the Senior Center for food were given meals," Taylor-Rossi said, adding the center has a generator and served as a warming center that several took advantage of.
Some area towns were still dealing with fallen trees Friday.
A large tree was reported across Tremont Street (Route 118) in Rehoboth near the Taunton line.
In Seekonk, the middle school lost power and there were no classes there Wednesday and Thursday.
"Many trees down, all roads now open," new Fire Chief Sandra Lowery said.
The DPW, water department and town hall lost electricity and were on generators for varying periods of time before power was restored.
"Fortunately, we prepared by having extra patrols deployed to deal with the numerous issues with trees down, roads blocked and power outages," Police Chief Dean Isabella said, also singling out other town employees and utility crews for their efforts.
In Attleboro, City Hall lost power Wednesday.
"Unfortunately we had to treat it like a snow day where no work at City Hall could get done," Mayor Paul Heroux said. "We don’t have a backup generator. The library and Council on Aging were unaffected."
In North Attleboro, 1,120 customers lost power Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the town electric department reported.
In Mansfield, 1,800 customers were without power Wednesday, that town's electric department said.
A spokeswoman for National Grid said there were still 3,025 customers in Bristol County and 11,896 in Norfolk County with no electricity early Friday night.
