ATTLEBORO — There are three weeks to go before nomination papers are due for the city election in November, and so far there are only seven contested races out of a potential 24.
Three candidates are vying for mayor, two for city clerk, seven for five at-large city council seats, two for Ward 4 city council, two for Ward 6 city council and four for the three at-large school committee seats.
Not all candidates have submitted their nomination papers for certification, so those numbers could change.
At this point only one race would require a preliminary election and that’s the one for mayor. The election would be held on Sept. 21 if they all become certified for the ballot.
The three mayoral candidates are incumbent Paul Heroux, who is seeking his third and final term, and challengers Todd McGhee and Jim Poore.
Seeking to replace retiring city clerk Steve Withers are Kate Jackson and Laurie Sawyer.
All five at-large city councilors are seeking reelection and they are being challenged by Tanuja Goulet Arany and Daryl Velez.
With the withdrawal of council President Mark Cooper from the Ward 2 contest, Arany has taken out papers for that seat as well. On Monday she said she has not decided which office to seek. She has until Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. to make that decision.
All nomination papers are due at that time.
Seeking to replace Jackson as the Ward 4 councilor are Michael Angelo and David A. Bowie.
In Ward 6, incumbent Diana Holmes is being challenged by Mark R. Willis.
Current Ward 5 school committee member Shannon Johnson is seeking an at-large seat along with newcomer Timothy F. Morin Jr.
They’re squaring off against incumbents Robert P. Geddes and James J. Stors.
None of the six ward school committee members are currently facing a challenge.
Chris Frappier is seeking to replace Johnson in Ward 5.
The city election is Nov. 2.
