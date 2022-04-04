SEEKONK — Emily Field and Meaghan Mahoney are the town’s newest school committee members.
Field got 631 votes and Mahoney received 765 votes to win three-year school board seats in the only official contest in Monday’s annual town election.
Kyle Juckett, 605 votes, and Andrea Rosseter, 354, came up short in the four-way race.
School board incumbents Beth Eklund and Sona Schiller decided not to run.
Dawn Dyer received 863 votes to replace water commissioner Guy Larrimer.
Jeffrey Starr Mararian ran as a write-in candidate but there were only 17 write-in votes.
A total of 1,151, or 10%, of the town’s 11,504 registered voters cast ballots at the high school poll.
Town Clerk Florice Craig said she had expected a slow election given there was just one official race, and predicted less than a 10% turnout.