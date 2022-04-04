Seekonk High School building file photo

Voters will decide Monday whether to approve a $2.7 million tax hike to pay for a new artificial turf field at Seekonk High School.

SEEKONK — Emily Field and Meaghan Mahoney are the town’s newest school committee members.

Field got 631 votes and Mahoney received 765 votes to win three-year school board seats in the only official contest in Monday’s annual town election.

Kyle Juckett, 605 votes, and Andrea Rosseter, 354, came up short in the four-way race.

School board incumbents Beth Eklund and Sona Schiller decided not to run.

Dawn Dyer received 863 votes to replace water commissioner Guy Larrimer.

Jeffrey Starr Mararian ran as a write-in candidate but there were only 17 write-in votes.

A total of 1,151, or 10%, of the town’s 11,504 registered voters cast ballots at the high school poll.

Town Clerk Florice Craig said she had expected a slow election given there was just one official race, and predicted less than a 10% turnout.

