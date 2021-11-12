Heavy rain and winds topping 50 mph brought down trees, limbs and utility wires in the Attleboro area Friday, causing several hundred homes and businesses to lose electricity.
At times Friday, up to 110 customers in Attleboro, 747 in Foxboro, 150 in Wrentham, 209 in Dighton, and 62 in Franklin lost power, National Grid reported.
At one point during the day Attleboro had the majority of power failures that were reported in Bristol County.
A large limb was reported to have fallen on multiple power lines on North Main Street in the city around 1:15 p.m.
Other area towns had more sporadic power failures, including 11 each in Rehoboth and Plainville.
Power was being restored thought the evening, National Grid said.
In Norfolk, 99 were in the dark, EverSource said.
A tree was reported down mid-afternoon on Park Street in Norfolk.
Winds peaked at 45 mph just before 3 p.m. in Attleboro, the city water department said.
A high wind gust of 51 mph was reported in Wrentham.
There was some street flooding, and a flood warning had been issued by the National Weather Service in Norton.
A total of 1.68 inches of rain was recorded by the Attleboro Water Department.
Winds around 60 mph on bridges in Rhode Island prompted certain types of vehicles to be prohibited from traveling over them during part of the afternoon.
One blessing was the storm had moved swiftly out of the region by early Friday night.
There was a high temperature Friday of 63 at 1 p.m. and low of 44 at 3 a.m., the Attleboro Water Department said.
High temperatures reaching into the low 60s are also forecast Saturday, with more seasonable temperatures around 50 on Sunday. Lows are expected to run in the 40s Saturday night and mid-30s Sunday night.
There is a chance for some showers later Saturday afternoon in spots. Monday could also see some rain, meteorologists said.
