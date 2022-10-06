PAWTUCKET -- Multiple vehicles caught fire and closed Interstate 95 Thursday morning following a crash.
The accident was reported about 6:30 a.m. on I-95 North near Exit 42 that leads to Route 1. All northbound lanes had to be shut down.
Of the four vehicles involved in the crash, a car, pickup truck and another vehicle burned, and there were two minor injuries reported.
Traffic for the morning commute was backed up for miles and drivers had to find alternative routes, packing Route 1 through the Attleboros.
Heavy black smoke could be seen for some distance from the accident.
Crews cleared the scene about an hour after the accident.
