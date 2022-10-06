Pawtucket crash 10-6-22

A vehicle burns Thursday morning following a crash on I-95 in Pawtucket.

 Jose Barcelos/For The Sun Chroniclee

PAWTUCKET -- A fiery crash shut down Interstate 95 Thursday morning, causing traffic headaches in the Attleboro area.

The accident was reported about 6:30 a.m. on I-95 North at the S curve near the exit for Route 1. All northbound lanes had to be shut down.