PAWTUCKET -- A fiery crash shut down Interstate 95 Thursday morning, causing traffic headaches in the Attleboro area.
The accident was reported about 6:30 a.m. on I-95 North at the S curve near the exit for Route 1. All northbound lanes had to be shut down.
Of the four vehicles involved in the chain-reaction crash, a car, pickup truck and another vehicle caught fire, and there were two minor injuries reported.
The accident occurred in the high-speed lane of I-95, Rhode Island State Police said.
The lead vehicle slowed and stopped for traffic ahead and the vehicles hit each other in a domino effect, police said.
One driver had to escape through a passenger window.
Traffic for the morning commute was backed up for miles and drivers had to find alternative routes, packing Route 1 through the Attleboros.
Heavy black smoke could be seen for some distance from the crash, which took crews about an hour to clear.