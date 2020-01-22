ATTLEBORO — Contentious clashes punctuated a two-hour hearing Tuesday night on the mayor’s decision to dismiss the chairman of the city’s traffic study commission.
At one point Mayor Paul Heroux and city council President Mark Cooper wrestled for control of the meeting.
And Heroux later threatened to have a member of the audience and Councilor Sara Lynn Reynolds thrown out of the session.
Later, a motion was made by Councilor Ty Waterman to oppose the mayor’s dismissal of the chairman, Joe Caponigro, but Councilor Richard Conti issued a “charter objection,” which stopped the vote for a minimum of seven days.
Conti argued there’s no provision in the charter for such a vote and it could violate a section which prohibits “interference in the administration.”
The vote would be non-binding and would have no effect on the mayor’s intent to dismiss Caponigro.
The hearing, held under Section 3.4 of the city charter, was called at the request of Caponigro after Heroux notified him last month he would be removed. The mayor said he was “displeased” with him over “a number of specific issues” as well as “ideological differences.”
Under the charter, the mayor has the right to dismiss anyone he’s appointed at any time.
The dismissed person has a right to call for a hearing before the mayor and council, but the council, which in most cases is required to confirm an appointment, does not get a say in the dismissal.
Meanwhile, Heroux refused to elaborate on the reasons for Caponigro’s removal.
He said the hearing was not called to judge his reasons, only to hear from Caponigro, whom he accused of actively working to undermine his agenda.
“If someone is going to work against that agenda then I will remove them,” Heroux told councilors. “That’s categorically different than disagreeing with me. I welcome disagreement. Disagreement is good. Having differences of opinion is good.”
Caponigro and others argued boards and commissions are intended to act independently and in the “best interests of the citizens,” which could run counter to an administration’s goals.
Council Vice President Kate Jackson suggested the removal was motivated by personal animus, which Heroux flatly denied.
Caponigro was praised by councilors for his 13 years of service during which no one questioned his performance.
The only time the mayor and the traffic commission conflicted was over the mayor’s proposal to resolve parking issues on Beagle Club Road.
Caponigro and the mayor acknowledged a fiery telephone conversation they had in January of last year over the issue.
The commission can only make recommendations to the council and other boards. It has no power to set policy.
As a private citizen, Caponigro opposed the mayor’s effort to adopt the “stretch energy code,” which the council eventually approved.
Caponigro argued he should not be removed over “ideological differences,” saying his only goal on the commission was to make recommendations he and the commission considered to be “in the best interests of the citizens of Attleboro.”
He said his oath of office does not require him to support the administration’s goals.
“If you have to conform to the ideology of the mayor then that’s an injustice to the citizens of Attleboro,” he said.
He said the action taken by Heroux is un-American.
“My way or the highway is not the American way. It may be a political way, but it’s not the American way.”
Caponigro urged changes in the charter, saying the council should have a say in dismissals.
Removal should be made only for “a good reason,” not “any reason,” he said.
On Wednesday, Heroux lambasted the idea, charging it would undermine the mayor’s ability to take “disciplinary” action.
He said the council was trying to “chip away” at his authority.
Heroux and Cooper clashed early in proceedings when the mayor interrupted Cooper, who attempted to call on councilors who wished to speak.
Cooper argued that the job of “hearing officer” was a role they shared.
“You’re in my chamber mayor,” he said.
Heroux fired back.
“I would appreciate a little respect and a little respect for the process,” he said.
Cooper eventually deferred to move the session along, he said.
During a discussion on how the hearing came about, the mayor said Caponigro “brought it on himself.”
A member of the audience, most of whom supported Caponigro, muttered “ridiculous,” which prompted Heroux to threaten removal of the person who said it.
“Another comment like that and I can have you ejected,” he said.
Later, when Reynolds asked Caponigro and the mayor if they considered the hearing fair and requested a yes or no answer, Heroux wanted to give his reasons, but Reynolds cut him off.
“I didn’t ask for a reason, just yes or no,” she said.
The mayor threatened Reynolds.
“You are not calling the shots... do you need me to eject you from this...hearing?”
Commission members submitted a letter supporting Caponigro.
“We...understand that it is the administration’s prerogative to have whomever they wish on each city commission,” members said in the letter. “However, we are unclear as to whether there continues to be a need for these commissions if independent perspectives are not valued or if there is an agenda expected to be put forward.”
During a public comment period, former council vice president and mayoral candidate Heather Porreca took a shot at Heroux.
“This is a cautionary tale,” she said. “No one should be under the impression that they are free to voice their own opinion ... and if you do you are not safe.”
On Wednesday the mayor shot back. “What we have here is a fundamental disrespect for the office of the mayor and the council‘s attempt to undermine, call into question and chip away at the authority the charter bestows upon the mayor,” he said.
Heroux said he will remove Caponigro.
