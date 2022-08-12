Xfinity Center
Buy Now

The Xfinity Center in Mansfield is cited as one of the things making the town “one of the coolest” communities to visit, according to one website.

 Sun Chronicle file photo

MANSFIELD -- A dispute at a portable bathroom during a concert at the Xfinity Center Thursday night landed one man in court and another man in a hospital with a fractured left arm suffered in a fight.

The man arrested, John J. Folkes, 27, of Canton, is free on $250 cash bail after pleading innocent Friday in Attleboro District Court to assault and battery with serious bodily injury.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.