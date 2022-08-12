MANSFIELD -- A dispute at a portable bathroom during a concert at the Xfinity Center Thursday night landed one man in court and another man in a hospital with a fractured left arm suffered in a fight.
The man arrested, John J. Folkes, 27, of Canton, is free on $250 cash bail after pleading innocent Friday in Attleboro District Court to assault and battery with serious bodily injury.
The alleged victim, a 23-year-old Winthrop man, was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton where he was reported to have undergone surgery for a fractured arm, a prosecutor said in court Friday.
The two men were attending the concert by country music singer and songwriter Morgan Wallen.
The incident was reported about 10:20 p.m. and was sparked when someone banged on a portable bathroom while Folkes was inside it, according to a police report.
When Folkes came out, he and the alleged victim exchanged punches, according to the report.
The alleged victim, who denies being the person who banged on the bathroom, told police Folkes threw the first punch and he punched back before falling to the ground and injuring his arm.
During a bail hearing Friday, Folkes’s lawyer, Linda Ruggieri of Fall River, said her client was defending himself against the other man who was the initial aggressor.
She said her client has no prior arrest record.
Prosecutors recommended $1,750 cash bail for Folkes.
While the case is pending, Judge Michele Armour ordered Folkes to stay away from the Xfinity Center and the alleged victim.
