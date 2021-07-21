PLAINVILLE — Don’s Diner is a landmark in downtown and now hopefully it will be recognized on the silver screen.
The South Street diner, family owned since 1938, was chosen for scenes in the filming Monday of “The Mothership,” a sci-fi movie starring Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry.
“They did all the scenes in the diner,” manager Stacey Boss said Wednesday.
Boss said they got to see Berry and other actors but did not get to have conversations with them.
Berry, who is also an executive producer of the film, was caught on the set outside the diner by a WBZ camera operator.
Boss said Don’t Diner owners were approached a few months ago about the opportunity to have the diner used for the filming. She said the diner was chosen over another one in the state.
“It was just the look. The nostalgia. They loved the look of it,” Boss said.
The diner is one of the few remaining from pre-World War II.
The filming began about 9 a.m. and the crew stayed until about 2:30 p.m., Boss said.
“Everyone was great,” she said of the cast and crew. “It was a great experience.”
Boss said she was told the film is expected to be released in a year or two. Based on the amount of time they spent filming, she said it seems likely the scenes would be in the film and the diner will be recognizable.
“I’m assuming people will see it,” Boss said.
Although filming was done inside the diner, there appeared to be a scene of a motorcade of black SUVs on South Street. The motorcade was posted on Twitter by Boston photojournalist Matthew Gregoire.
The movie, a partnership between Netflix and MRC Film, follows Berry’s character, Sara Morse, one year after her husband mysteriously vanishes from their rural farm, according to Deadline, an entertainment news website.
After she discovers a strange extraterrestrial object underneath their home, Morse and her kids embark on a race to find their husband, father “and most importantly — the truth,” according to the website.
After a year of COVID-19, Boss said the diner still has a steady clientele and is busy, but she hopes the movie will bring in some more new customers. “It might spark a little interest,” she said.
