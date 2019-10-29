ATTLEBORO — The final showdown is just a week away, so the city’s mayoral candidates took every chance they got Tuesday night to hammer away at each other during their second and last debate, which was sponsored by The Sun Chronicle.
The debate, which featured frequent and bitter back-and-forth, was held at City Hall, televised by DoubleACS and attended by about 75 residents who heard mayoral challenger, three-term city councilor and council vice president Heather Porreca charge incumbent Mayor Paul Heroux with faulty leadership, with the mayor firing back that he has a record of accomplishment to run on and she doesn’t.
Whenever she could, Porreca hammered Heroux on what she described as “bridge burning” tactics in running the city.
She described the mayor as egotistical and defensive, someone who intimidates employees, which has resulted in numerous grievances against the city.
In particular, she lambasted him for allegedly “intimidating three (water department) workers into silence” regarding their knowledge of a potentially deadly natural gas leak on Torrey Street last April. It included running one out of town to protect the mayor’s narrative that the gas leak was not the fault of the water department, but badly corroded pipes, she said.
Porreca alleged that evidence of a serious natural gas leak was ignored only to be discovered four days later after an auto accident brought the gas company to the scene, which narrowly avoided a dangerous situation.
Homes were evacuated and an explosion was a possibility.
“Thank God that car accident happened. I’m sickened by the whole thing,” Porreca said. “That alone is reason enough for people not to vote for you.”
Heroux denied the allegation and essentially said Porreca is a liar.
“I didn’t intimidate anyone, I don’t know what you are talking about,” Heroux said. “I didn’t run anybody out of town, that’s absolutely false. That you would use a public scare tactic to take voters away from me is despicable.”
He alleged the worker he was accused of running out town was smoking in the hole where the gas leak occurred.
Meanwhile, Heroux blasted Porreca for a lack of a plan for downtown and a lack of knowledge of those who own the buildings that she has proposed to renovate.
“Pretty pictures aren’t a plan,” Heroux said referring to drawings released by Porreca when she announced her candidacy last summer. She offered a proposal to bring a billion dollars worth of development into the center.
She charged that downtown revitalization was not happening fast enough and claimed that she has relationships with a number of developers willing to come in and remake downtown.
However Porreca said she pledged not to name developers and will keep her promise.
Heroux asked why she didn’t bring them to him or to economic development director Catherine Feerick to help the city.
Porreca fired back that Heroux would simply have pushed her away.
“If I brought that information to you you’d just tell me to ‘stay in my lane,’” Porreca said, referring to a phrase the mayor uses to rein in councilors he believes are “interfering with the administration.”
Meanwhile, Heroux challenged her to name the owners of several downtown buildings, which she could not.
Heroux did name several, which prompted a caustic response from Porreca charging the mayor may know names but he’s not capable of working with the people who hold them.
“It’s not uncommon or unknown that in very short order you burn bridges,” Porreca said.
But Heroux argued that the entire west side of Union Street between Park and Mill streets is being redeveloped with apartment buildings by Composite Modules owner Bob Jones. And he said it’s because he offered to chip in around $300,000 of Community Development Block Grant money from the federal government to make the project work.
“We have a lot of good things happening downtown,” the mayor said. “In the next two years we are going to see a lot of changes.”
He claimed the former “Fish Net building,” one of the most dilapidated structures in the center, is about to be sold.
The two clashed over the proposed sale of the Richardson School, which houses eight social service agencies. Porreca is against and Heroux is for it, arguing the building is “a money pit” for the city.
The two clashed on funding for schools with Porreca charging that the city’s efforts to increase the cash it gives the school department over the state’s net school spending amount has been badly eroded over the last two years.
She hit Heroux for lauding a budget that has no layoffs.
“Not having layoffs is not the standard the city of Attleboro should follow,” Porreca said.
She said the “only reason the school department didn’t have cuts was that the state gave the city another $500,000.
But Heroux argued the city doesn’t have the money to keep increasing the amount it gives to the schools and that he treats the school department the same as all other departments. He challenged Porreca to say how she would fund schools differently.
Heroux noted the schools are getting important capital projects such as roof and floor repairs done.
“There is a lot we’re doing for the schools,” he said.
“All departments are underfunded,” Heroux said.
Porreca also criticized the mayor for adding 10 years to the city’s payback plan for the $260 million high school, which will add $47 million in costs.
“It wasn’t a fiscally responsible thing to do,” she said.
But Heroux fired back that Porreca voted for the plan.
And Porreca hit Heroux for often failing to provide the city council with needed information.
“He doesn’t encourage good communication between the council and himself and that is destructive,” she said.
But Heroux argued the council is unruly and needs to be put in its place.
“You have repeatedly overstepped your bounds,” he said. “The city council is not here to run the city. Over and over you have violated the city charter.”
Meanwhile, Porreca argued that Heroux attempted to “circumvent the will of the people” when he proposed to impose term limits on the mayor’s job with an act of the Legislature.
Heroux argued that legislative action was the appropriate way to handle a limited charter change.
The debate was moderated by Peter Gay, executive director of North TV and a Sun Chronicle columnist.
Sun Chronicle columnists Mike Kirby, Tom Reilly and Bill Gouveia asked questions for the first half of the debate.
The candidates questioned each other for the second half.
The election is Nov. 5.
