ATTLEBORO — It’s been a rough year for restaurants and Attleboro High School’s Blue Pride Store.
Both were closed for a dog’s age, but store manager Susie Martin has come up with a way to promote restaurants and the store at the same time.
It’s a contest called “Where’s Blue the Dog?” and it’s designed to draw customers to restaurants and make people aware of new Blue Pride apparel and a new website that’s coming soon.
Who’s Blue?
Blue is AHS Principal Bill Runey’s dog, who’s been called in to help.
Like any true-blue loyal pooch, Blue was glad to pose for a photo wearing some Blue Pride apparel.
A cutout of the photo was made and will be moved around in 10 city restaurants from June 18 to July 2.
Patrons who spy Blue in one of the participating eateries can take a selfie with the photogenic canine and post it to the school store’s Facebook or Instagram sites with the hashtag #IfoundBlue.
Those who do will be entered into a contest to win a prize pack that will include Blue Pride merchandise, including the new tie-dye sweatshirt.
Gift cards will also be included.
“It’s a fun summer thing to get the summer started,” Martin said.
Last year at this time everyone was masked up and hunkered down, and there was little fun to be had anywhere.
People were blue and restaurants were too.
But now restaurants are fully open and welcoming patrons with open arms and — if Blue’s cardboard cutout is there — paws.
Participating restaurants offer a wide array of cuisine and include: Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria, The Colonel Blackinton Inn, Tex Barry’s Coney Island, Chub’s Blue Pig BBQ, Skyroc Brewery, Morin’s Diner, Bliss Restaurant & Ice Cream Shop, Koi Chinese Cuisine, Brigg’s Corner Pizzeria and Wetherlaine’s
The Blue Pride store’s new website is expected to go live sometime in late July.
The store will be stocking Blue Pride apparel in sizes for the whole family for the first time and can personalize clothing items and sports bags with names, Martin said.
The store is run by volunteers, including Martin.
“I put a lot of work into it, but I love it,” she said.
For more details, visit a participating location or follow @AHSschoolstore on FaceBook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.