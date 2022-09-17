Fine Farms slips into history

When George Handy was born almost 86 years ago his parents gave him a first name of Greek origin that means “farmer” or “earthworker.”
And that’s exactly what he became.
Handy didn’t grow up on a farm — he was a city boy in Attleboro — but he knew that somehow he wanted to farm.
Eventually he went to the Stockbridge School of Agriculture to learn the necessary skills, graduating in 1958. He has been farming ever since.
“It was in my blood,” he said.
He’s been tilling the soil at Fine Farms, which has roots in the ground in both Attleboro and Rehoboth, for more than 60 years.
The hard work has kept him wiry, tanned and tough.
He has an exercise bike and lifts weights to help keep him in shape.
Handy is very fit, mentally and physically. There’s hardly a wrinkle on his bearded face, and he looks more like 68 than 86, but working six or seven acres every year from dawn till dusk has gotten to be a strain.
“I don’t feel 80 at all,” he said during an interview last week. “But there’s a point when it all builds up in you.”
He can still fix anything that breaks because he has to or the work gets behind.
He jokes that tending the farm means he has to work 25 hours a day, eight days a week and 35 days a month.
There’s no doubt that the constant labor seemed just like that, but he loves hard work and he’s loved his life on the farm.
Work was his “hobby,” he said.
But that time — the minutes, hours, days, months and years — has taken a toll.
“The mind wants to, but the body ...” he said, with his voice trailing off.
And now it’s coming to an end.
This is the last year for Fine Farms, marking another loss in the declining number of farms in Massachusetts.
Danielle Burney, the deputy communications director for the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, said a number of factors have led to that.
“Due to several contributing factors, there has been an overall decrease in the number of Massachusetts farms,” she said in an email to The Sun Chronicle. “These factors include the cost of land and competition from non-farm development, operating increases and limited workforce.”
Limited workforce appears to be the cause in the case of Fine Farms. Family members have pursued other trades and professions.
Ruth Fine Handy, George’s wife, said the children and grandchildren were encouraged to do what made them happy. And that’s what they did.
The exact number of farms lost won’t be known until 2023 because the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service only conducts a comprehensive census of American agriculture every five years, Burney said. The last one was in 2017. Information for the next one is being compiled now.
She noted that most farms lost have been small and not full-time operations.
“Past NASS censuses have indicated that most of the farms lost have been smaller in size, under $25k in sales, and not full-time farmers,” Burney said.
So now, at just under 86, and not knowing what his health may be next year, Handy has decided it’s time to retire — in a manner of speaking.
He’s closing down the commercial end of the Fine Farms operation, which means the Corn Crib at the corner of Tremont and Anawan streets in Rehoboth won’t be there next year.
It’s a local landmark for fresh-picked corn, tomatoes and other vegetables — and there’s nothing like fresh-picked.
But Handy still plans to work about a half-acre to produce vegetables for the family’s enjoyment.
“I’ll keep busy,” he said.
****
Handy married his boss’ daughter in 1968 after her first marriage of 11 years ended.
His boss was Hyman Fine, a man for whom an elementary school in Attleboro is named.
Hyman Fine served on the Attleboro School Committee and died of a heart attack at a meeting in February 1972.
As mentioned, Fine’s daughter is Ruth Fine, now Ruth Fine Handy.
Ruth, who graduated from Brandeis University with a major in Spanish, had two children in her first marriage, a daughter and a son.
The daughter is an artist and the son designs computer software.
She had another daughter with George who became a nurse.
None of the children or grandchildren are interested in the farming life.
“They all like the farm to look at, but not to work,” Ruth said.
George said the shutdown is also partly in consideration of his wife, whose roots run deep at the Smith Street property.
She’s 88 and aging as well, although she’s still very fit.
The Handys do not have any intention of selling the land to a developer to build homes.
If they did, they could perhaps make millions of dollars.
But that’s not their way.
George said he’s looking into some kind of permanent protection to keep it agricultural land.
Farmland is farmland and thus it should stay, he said.
“I’m committed to that land,” he said. “I want to see it remain farmland, keep it in agriculture permanently. It’s something I’m going to look into.”
Money is not the issue.
“Even if they offered me $500 million, I have no interest in selling it,” he said.
The Handys plan to rent about 16 acres out of the 120 or so they own to a fellow farmer who will use it for a hay crop. That will produce some income for the “retired” couple.
They’ve already planted 17 acres with solar panels, which are producing income for them.
In addition, George has been investing since he was young, so the couple will be fine financially, he said.
And the farm itself has been profitable.
“I’ve been very fortunate,” George said. “Farming has treated me very good.”
And that means from the financial end. “I can say we’re OK,” he said.
But to make it so, there was a lot of hard work that had to be done.
George plows, plants and picks the crops all by himself.
The picking is done by hand.
“I’ve been fortunate,” George said. “I’ve had the physical health to do it.”
In the past, when more acres were under the plow there were hired hands, but gradually over time it became a one-man operation on fewer acres.
This past year was hard on him.
There was the drought which meant he had to irrigate his crops at least five days a week.
And this year, the deer were more voracious than ever and the coyotes, too, he said. Usually coyotes don’t eat vegetables, but this year they did.
The heat was tough.
“I can’t take the heat like I did when I was 30 or 40 or 50,” he said.
And he has his wife to consider.
She’s about three years older than him and runs the Corn Crib every year, which is open daily from noon to 5 p.m.
Ruth, a name which in Hebrew means “compassionate friend,” turned 88 on Aug. 8.
“Eight, eight, eighty-eight,” she joked as she tended to customers one day last week, bagging corn and tomatoes and weighing squash.
Like her husband, Ruth has stayed physically and mentally fit.
She taught water aerobics at the YMCA for 30 years and still goes to the Y five days a week to work out.
“It you rest, you rust,” Ruth said.
On her birthday last month, members of the Y brought a birthday party to the Corn Crib when she said she had work to do.
She’s resigned to the closing.
“I know it has to be done,” she said. “But I’ll miss it. It’s been part of me for so long. I’ll miss the interaction with the customers.”
Some have become close.
“They’ve become almost like family,” Ruth said. “They tell me about their problems. It’s not like going into a store, they get the personal touch here.”
And those customers came in a steady stream on Tuesday.
Every few minutes a car or truck would pull up to buy corn or tomatoes or squash.
Corn was going for 75 cents an ear or $9 dozen.
One customer, Ryan Ouellette of Sharon, whose parents still live in Rehoboth, said he understands why the Corn Crib will close, but he’ll miss it dearly.
He remembers coming to it with his mom.
“I get it, but I’m going to be sad,” he told Ruth. “You’ve been an institution for a long time … long as I can remember … been a customer since I was a kid … we’d eat corn for weeks.”
****
Ruth wrote a cookbook for her customers and self-published it.
She included a history of her family in the book in which she emphasized simplicity in cooking and good nutrition.
The history can be found at finefarms.com/history.
“We would all like to serve appealing, delicious, nutritious meals without fussing over complicated recipes,” she wrote. “My recipes don’t require years of experience or hours in the kitchen. They use common ingredients that you have on hand. They are simple, but they come from a rich heritage.”
She advised a reporter on the best way to cook corn on the cob.
Cover the shucked ear with a wet paper towel and microwave it for one and a half minutes.
If two ears are to be cooked, double the time.
It was tried, and the corn was good. There was no waiting around for water to boil.
As mentioned, Ruth’s roots run deep on Smith Street.
The history is too long to reprint here, but a couple of snippets can be mentioned.
Altogether the farm has about 120 acres, but they are not all located on Smith Street.
There are about 84 acres at that location. Another 36 or so are in Rehoboth.
The farm has been in operation under the family name since 1903 when Ruth’s grandfather ,Charles Fine, and grandmother, Bluma Fine, and their family moved in.
It needed a lot of work. It was run down when they arrived.
The Fines came from New York City after her grandfather suffered an accident that made it impossible for him to pursue his trade as a house painter.
Before that, her grandfather and grandmother, who were of Jewish descent, had come to America from “White Russia,” which is near Lithuania.
Life was hard there mainly because of brutal pogroms against Jews by the Russians. The tsar’s soldiers would murder Jews — men, women and children — and confiscate their property, she wrote.
And when the Fine family got to America, there were triumphs and tragedies along the way.
They came to Attleboro with the help of The Jewish Agricultural Society of New York, which located a farm in Attleboro on which the family could settle.
“Fate, once again, had taken my grandfather back to the land,” Ruth wrote.
She said nothing could deter her grandfather or grandmother or their children.
“One incident showed the indomitable courage of these settlers,” she wrote. “A fire swept the land, threatening the house. It was saved only by spreading wet blankets on the roof. All the wooden fences were destroyed and the cows could wander off.”
The farm was not destroyed, and it became prosperous over the years.
“My grandparents spent the next 50 years developing the land into one of the largest working farms in New England at that time,” Ruth said.
Ruth said her father Hyman attended Rhode Island State College, where he studied agriculture.
He also became very knowledgeable in the field of education and served on the Attleboro school board for many years.
“He encouraged my twin sisters, June and Joan, and me to become teachers,” Ruth wrote. “He died at a school committee meeting. The Hyman Fine (Elementary) School (on Oakhill Avenue) was named for him.”
Ruth did teach for awhile, but ultimately she became a farmer’s wife after being a farmer’s daughter and a farmer’s granddaughter.
It was not what she envisioned her life would be.
“When I went to Brandeis University, I never dreamed that I’d be back at the old homestead as a farmer’s wife,” she wrote. “At that time, I couldn’t wait to leave the farm. Now I appreciate the land.”
And the land is at the center of a great story.
“I work at our vegetable stand every day, selling our fresh produce,” she wrote. “My husband George does all the farm work single-handed. He plows, plants, hoes and harvests the crop with no help. Even with modern farm equipment, he works as hard as my grandparents did in their day.”
And thank goodness for that.
As the saying goes “no farmers no food,” so the work goes on, but it won’t next year as the couple steps back into semi-retirement.
The commercial part of Fine Farms will be no more, but its history is rich and important for all of Attleboro and the region to remember and honor.