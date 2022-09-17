 Skip to main content
Fine Farms slips into history

When George Handy was born almost 86 years ago his parents gave him a first name of Greek origin that means “farmer” or “earthworker.”

And that’s exactly what he became.

Fine Farms Rehobotoh
George Handy, almost 86, has worked the land at Fine Farms for more than 60 years. He and his wife, Ruth Fine Handy, are closing the commercial operation of the farm that has been in Ruth’s family since 1903. “I don’t feel 80 at all,” he said during an interview last week. “But there’s a point when it all builds up in you.”
Fine Farms Rehobotoh
Ruth Fine Handy of Fine Farms sells corn at the iconic Corn Crib on the corner of Tremont and Anawan streets in Rehoboth daily from noon to 5 p.m. while it’s in season. Fine Farms is closing its commercial operation, which means this is the final season for the Corn Crib.
Fine Farms Rehobotoh
Fine Farms in Rehoboth, in business since 1903, is ending its commercial operations this year.
Fine Farms Rehobotoh
Fine Farms Rehobotoh
Fine Farms Rehobotoh
Ruth Fine Handy of Fine Farms says some of her customers at the Corn Crib, located at the corner of Tremont and Anawan streets in Rehoboth, have become almost like family and that she’ll miss those interactions when it closes at the end of this season. “They tell me about their problems,” she said. “It’s not like going into a store, they get the personal touch here.”

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.