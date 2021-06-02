FOXBORO -- The Harvard Pilgrim Finish at the 50 Road Race will return to Patriot Place Friday, Sept. 3, it was announced Wednesday.
The popular 5K race that finishes with fanfare at the 50-yard line of Gillette Stadium will be held for the 11th time Labor Day weekend. COVID-19 forced the cancellation of last year’s event.
Registration fees and additional details will be announced at a later date. Sign up for the Finish at the 50 newsletter at www.finishatthe50.com/newsletter to be notified when registration opens, and follow @HarvardPilgrimFinishatthe50 on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.
“We are excited to welcome runners back to Patriot Place for our annual Finish at the 50 Road Race,” said Rick O’Connor, chief marketing officer of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. “After the cancellation of road races and marathons over the past year, I cannot think of a better way to kick-off the Labor Day weekend.”
The race is managed by DMSE Sports, which also helps manage the Boston Marathon and assisted in COVID-19 vaccination efforts at Gillette Stadium this spring.
“We are thrilled to once again host the Harvard Pilgrim Finish at the 50 after last year’s cancellation,” said Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place. “The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has made incredible progress through the reopening process and we look forward to safely welcoming our runners back to this exciting annual event in 2021 and for years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.