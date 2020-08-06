ATTLEBORO — The fire that damaged nine high school classrooms last Saturday has been determined to be accidental.
The source of the fire was an electrical malfunction of some kind in a "dorm-sized" refrigerator located in a third floor storage room, Fire Chief Scott Lachance said Thursday.
The fire department spent about five hours at the scene, from approximately 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Meanwhile, school finance chief Marc Furtado said the city’s insurance company has estimated the damage at $250,000 to $300,000.
He said five classrooms on the third floor suffered damage from fire as well as from smoke and water.
Another four classrooms below were damaged by water.
Electrical panels on the third and second floors were destroyed, he said.
