ATTLEBORO — School officials said a fire that tore through a third-floor storage room at the high school on Saturday will further complicate an already complicated opening of school in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
But it’s not expected to prevent opening.
“The fire was certainly a setback in trying to plan what was already an opening of school fraught with uncertainty,” Bill Runey, the school principal, said in an emailed statement.
He said he’s working with teachers who occupy the classrooms on the second and third floors which were hit with smoke and water damage.
Neither he nor teachers affected by the fire had been able to inspect damage to their classrooms as of noon on Monday.
Rooms 351-357 on the third floor and Rooms 251-257 on the second floor were damaged by smoke and water.
Deputy Fire Chief Dennis Perkins said an investigation into the cause of the blaze is expected to be completed Tuesday.
School department finance chief Marc Furtado said there was no formal estimate of the damage as of Monday.
He said more will be known Tuesday.
Speculation on Saturday was the fire was caused by some kind of electrical malfunction.
“We have no estimate of the dollar value,” Furtado said in an emailed statement. “There was a lot of smoke and it was very hard to assess the damage over the weekend. As you can imagine, it being electrical in nature, we don’t know what damage there is behind the walls … to things like our networks, switches etc. That will all be brought to light with the electrical inspections that will be taking place today and possibly tomorrow.”
Furtado said the damage is not expected to prevent opening the school.
“Right now we do not anticipate it affecting the start of school, but that again is pending the formal inspection,” he said.
