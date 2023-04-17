ATTLEBORO -- Firefighters are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire late Saturday afternoon at the rear of a downtown auto dealership that sent plumes of black smoke billowing into the air.
The fire at County Auto Sales and Service at 42 County St. was reported about 5 p.m. and was knocked down in about a half hour, District Fire Chief David Charest said Monday.
No injuries were reported.
The fire burned through old tires and debris at the rear of the property and the rear of a building, spreading inside before firefighters stopped the blaze, Charest said.
Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof of the building to fight the blaze, Charest said.
A small garage and a couple of old cars some distance away also caught fire and were destroyed.
The property is adjacent to the Ten Mile River. But Charest said there was no environmental damage as the runoff from the fire was contained at the scene.
North Attleboro and Norton firefighters assisted city fire crews at the scene while Rehoboth firefighters covered the Union Street headquarters.
Firefighters are not sure yet where the fire started and that is under investigation along with the cause, Charest said.
City fire investigators are being assisted by Attleboro police and the state Fire Marshal’s office.
Firefighters were at the scene for about three hours, including overhauling operations.
Police temporarily closed County Street between the intersection downtown at Route 152 and Wall Street.
