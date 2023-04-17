attleboro fire truck
ATTLEBORO -- Firefighters are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire late Saturday afternoon at the rear of a downtown auto dealership that sent plumes of black smoke billowing into the air.

The fire at County Auto Sales and Service at 42 County St. was reported about 5 p.m. and was knocked down in about a half hour, District Fire Chief David Charest said Monday.

