SEEKONK — A fire at a vacant house earlier this month was intentionally set and a reward has been offered to find who is responsible, the state fire marshal’s office said Monday.
The June 8 fire heavily damaged the house on Pond Street near Marion Street and a firefighter was sent to a hospital suffering from heat exhaustion.
The Arson Watch Reward Program is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification of who set the blaze, state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said.
The 24-hour number is 1-800-682-9229.
“Investigators have posted this toll-free and confidential number in the area near the fire, and we encourage anyone with knowledge of the circumstances to use it,” Ostroskey said.
Firefighters responded to a 911 call the morning of June 8 and found flames and heavy smoke coming out of the first floor of the 2 ½-story house.
Local and area firefighters had the fire under control in about 40 minutes.
The house has been vacant for about 20 years. Last August there was a smaller fire that was extinguished quickly by firefighters, according to a neighbor and fire officials.
The fires remain under investigation.
The reward program is funded by property and casualty insurance companies in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
