PLAINVILLE — Besides a $1.95 million budget override of state Proposition 2 1/2, the April 5 annual town election will involve a contest for planning board featuring the town’s fire chief as one of the candidates.
Fire Chief Justin Alexander and Christopher Desprez are vying for a five-year seat on the planning board held by Rachel Benson, Wrentham’s town planner who chose not to run. It’s the only race on the ballot.
“Everyone who pulled papers returned them” by the recent deadline, Town Clerk Ellen Robertson.
For local school committee, board members Michele Sharpe and Christopher Brenneis are running unopposed for two three-year seats.
Brenneis was just jointly appointed by selectmen and school board members from among three candidates to fill a vacancy created by the recent resignation of Lauren Saunders.
Jennifer Maloney Plante — who along with Scott McCormick also was interviewed for that vacancy — is unopposed for the remaining two years in Saunders’ term.
School committee vice chair Kristen C. Garrity, who has the other expiring full term, returned papers for the two-year seat but decided to withdraw from the election, Robertson said.
School board member John Faraca II will also be the only candidate for the one year left in the term of Heather Townsend, who resigned last year.
Selectman Jeffrey Johnson faces no challenger for another three-year term.
King Philip Regional School Committee member Bruce Cates is running for another three-year term as well.
Carol Yvonne Mallory, who is running for a five-year term on the redevelopment authority held by Ed McFarland, also returned papers for a five-year housing authority seat held by Dana Cooper.
No one pulled papers by the recent deadline for the four-year housing authority position held by Jean Anzalone, and that opening can be filled by a write-in candidate.
Also with no opponents are board of health member Richard Achin, park commissioner Roy Blakely Jr., assessor Patricia Stewart, library trustee Brenda Watkinson, constable Clinton Crocker, and Town Moderator Luke Travis for three-year terms.
Along with the override, a second ballot question seeks the adoption of a town charter town meeting previously approved.
