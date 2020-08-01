ATTLEBORO -- A two-alarm fire caused heavy damage to part of Attleboro High School Saturday.
The blaze was reported from a box alarm about 9 a.m. and was traced to a storage room on the third floor.
"There was a heavy amount of smoke upstairs. It made it difficult to get to and find," Deputy Fire Chief Dennis Perkins said, adding the fire was fairly quickly extinguished.
The storage room was "completely gutted" and the fire "extended to the ceiling and roof," Perkins said. "There was pretty significant damage."
Damage was estimated at about $150,000.
Classrooms adjacent to the storeroom were damaged along with the roof, and ceiling tiles had to be pulled down.
There was smoke and water damage to the second and third floors.
"It definitely damaged two floors pretty heavily," Perkins said. "There was a lot of water and smoke damage. We used quite a bit of water."
There were workers on the roof at the time of the fire doing electrical work and firefighters initially thought that was where the fire started, but the deputy chief said that ended up not being the case.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Perkins said. An electrical problem is one possibility.
Firefighters didn't end up leaving the scene until about 2 p.m.
North Attleboro firefighters assisted at the scene and firefighters from Norton, Seekonk and Pawtucket covered the fire stations.
"We feel fortunate that no one was hurt," Principal Bill Runey said. "The damage is still being assessed at this time. We’re grateful to the AFD for keeping our city safe."
A new $260 million, four-floor high school is being built adjacent to the high school but isn't expected to open until September 2022.
