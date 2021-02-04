SEEKONK -- Fire damaged a Willard Avenue home under renovation Thursday morning but firefighters managed to confine the smoky blaze to the kitchen.
The fire at 144 Willard Ave. was reported just after 8 a.m. by an off-duty firefighter who lives nearby, fire Capt. Sandra Lowery said.
The fire in the 1 1/2-story house was under control in about a half-hour, Lowery said.
“It was very smoky,” she said.
Although fire damage was confined to the kitchen, Lowery said there was smoke damage throughout the house.
The cause of the fire was accidental, she said.
No one was living in the house while it is being renovated, Lowery said, and no one was injured fighting the fire.
Because the nearest hydrant was about 1,200 feet away and the house is at the edge of the municipal water district, firefighters called for a Rehoboth tanker truck to respond.
Firefighters were at the scene for about 2 ½ hours checking for fire extension and overhauling.
Rehoboth firefighters covered fire headquarters and Attleboro firefighters covered the Pine Street station in North Seekonk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.