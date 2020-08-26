NORTH ATTLEBORO — Firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire on Mount Hope Street late Wednesday afternoon that started on a rear deck and spread up the side of the structure and then into the attic.
No one was home at the time of the 4 p.m. blaze at 173 Mount Hope St. The fire was reported by a landscaping crew that discovered it when they went to the rear of the house, neighbors said.
Fire Chief Chris Coleman said firefighters got the blaze under control in about 40 minutes.
“When we arrived there was heavy fire coming form the back and heavy black smoke,” Coleman said.
Firefighters put a hose on the fire, forced their way through the front door and searched the home to make sure no one was inside, the chief said.
“There was heavy, heavy fire in the attic,” Coleman said.
There was an outdoor heater on the deck near where the fire started, but the chief said it was too soon to tell whether it had anything to do with the fire. The investigation may take about two days, Coleman said.
“I saw flames right through the front window of the house and then I saw the some coming up from the back,” said Dori Marchand, who lives across the street.
A pet rabbit and cat were rescued from the home unharmed, she said.
Marchand called her mother, Carol Bouthillier, who drove to the scene and had to stop where police closed the street to walk to her daughter’s house.
“I’m still shaking. I can’t believe it happened,” Bouthillier said. “It’s scary.”
Local firefighters were assisted at the scene by firefighters from Plainville, Foxboro, Attleboro and Cumberland. The fire stations were covered by Cumberland and Mansfield firefighters.
Mount Hope Street was a closed for over two hours in the area of the fire.
