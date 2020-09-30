PLAINVILLE -- An early morning fire fueled by winds from Wednesday's storm damaged a home on Whitings Pond.
The fire was reported about 12:40 a.m. at 10 Cooney Ave. near the North Attleboro line.
"There were flames from the deck and it extended inside the house," Fire Capt. Robert Skinner Jr. said. "The wind would come right across the back of the deck. The storm just started to come in. If it was a couple of hours later it could have been a lot more serious."
The fire made its way into the walls and into the second floor, and heavy smoke was reported in the basement.
"It was a great stop by the guys for our manpower," Skinner said.
The fire was traced to the careless disposal of smoking materials, he said.
The homeowner and two friends were in the house at the time of the blaze.
"The homeowner was awoken by the smell of smoke and an alarm starting sounding and he got everybody out of the house," Skinner said.
The home's occupants were offered help from the Red Cross but said they would get help from family and friends, the fire captain said.
The occupants got a dog and cat out of the house but they were unable to find them outside early Wednesday morning, Skinner said.
North Attleboro, Wrentham, and Norfolk firefighters helped out at the scene.
Foxboro firefighters covered the fire station.
"We're cut back a little bit," Skinner said, referring to firefighter staffing due to budget reductions. "We're relying heavily on other communities to assist with these fires."
