PLAINVILLE -- A 2 1/2-story home was damaged by fire that appeared to be focused on solar panels on the roof late Saturday morning.
The fire was reported about 11 a.m. at 4 Nancys Way, which is off West Bacon Street and near Heather Hill Country Club.
Firefighters extinguished fire in the attic and shortly after on the solar panels.
The blaze was reported out about 11:30 a.m.
North Attleboro and Wrentham firefighters helped at the scene as did a Bellingham ambulance.
The Mansfield rehab unit also responded to the fire, and the town's building inspector was also summoned.
Foxboro firefighters covered the fire station.