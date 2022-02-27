ATTLEBORO — A resident was awoken early Saturday morning by an upstairs neighbor alerting him that there was a fire in their North Main Street apartment building.
The resident, who didn’t give his name, was busy packing up his belongings Sunday to move to a new location after the two-alarm fire around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at 162 North Main St.
Attleboro Fire Department Capt. John Buckley said the fire was contained to a bedroom in the three-story building.
As the resident and friend were busy packing a truck, he said he was lucky that most of his possessions didn’t suffer any water damage and that he was safe.
“It could have been worse,” he said.
Charred remains of the contents of the room burned in the fire were on the ground nearby.