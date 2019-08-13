WRENTHAM — A car fire at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets sent black smoke billowing high into the air, but no one was hurt.
The fire was reported Monday afternoon and the car was fully engulfed when police and firefighters arrived in the parking lot.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which destroyed the vehicle, according to Police Chief Bill McGrath.
The heat from the fire was so intense it damaged two cars parked one space apart on either side of the burning vehicle.
The fire was not suspicious, McGrath said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.