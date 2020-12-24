NORTON -- A family of five became homeless on Christmas Eve after a two-alarm-fire broke out in a sprawling two-story house Thursday afternoon.
While firefighters were busy cutting holes in the roof of the home at 26 Cottage St., another group was busy rescuing presents from around the family’s Christmas tree.
Norton Deputy Fire Chief Jason Robbins said the blaze came in just before 1 p.m. with a report of a mattress on fire in the home.
Residents home at the time of the fire were outside when firefighters arrived and no one was injured. The Red Cross was called in to help the family.
The cause of the fire was under investigation by local firefighters and the state Fire Marshal’s office.
Damage to the house was mostly in an addition to the house. Robbins gave a preliminary estimate of the damage of about $100,000.
The house is owned by Dale and Velma Bishop, according the Registry of Deeds.
Dale Bishop is the owner of Dale Bishop's Pig Pickin, a catering service specializing in an award-winning North Carolina-style barbeque.
Robbins said an off-duty captain left from his own home and was the first on the scene to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the house.
Within minutes after the first crews arrived, Robbins said a second alarm was struck to bring more trucks and firefighters to help fight the blaze.
The house was located at the end of a narrow road with a 90-degree turn, creating a challenge for fire trucks maneuvering on the road.
Only one engine could get near the fire with all the other trucks in single file behind the first.
Robbins said crews needed two lines of water to extinguish the flames that were mostly confined to a 16- by 30-foot room that was an addition to the house.
Fire crews had the fire out in about a half hour but worked for over an hour pulling elaborate wood panels out of the room. Other crews had to tear holes in the roof and break windows to vent the heat and smoke.
He said the family would be assisted by the Red Cross and would be housed by that agency at least overnight.
Local firefighters were assisted by firefighters Attleboro, Taunton, Mansfield and North Attleboro, and the Mansfield Emergency Management Agency. Rehoboth firefighters covered the fire stations.
