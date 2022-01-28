ATTLEBORO — Fire struck another multifamily house on the East Side Friday night, displacing seven residents but sparing a family dog that was resuscitated by firefighters.
The blaze was reported shortly after 6 p.m. in a two-family, two-story home at 130 James St.
At one point, firefighters were ordered to stay out of the house as one floor was reported to have burned through. But firefighters extinguished most of the blaze shortly afterward.
Four adults and three children from two families were displaced and the Red Cross was helping them.
Firefighters brought an unconscious dog out of the home. They spent a half-hour administering to the pet, named Moxie, and used three canisters of oxygen to revive her. Other dogs had earlier made it out of the house.
Last Monday night, a two-story house at 38-40 Orange St., was hit by fire, displacing eight residents.