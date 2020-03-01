NORTON — A trash bin fire spread to a loading dock of a local business early Sunday morning, causing an estimated $50,000 in damage.
The fire occurred about 5:30 a.m. at Home Market Foods Inc. at 380 South Worcester St., according to Deputy Fire Chief Benton Keene.
The location is a distribution center of the food company and is the former location of Hallsmith Sysco.
Firefighters, responding on two fire trucks and a ladder truck, arrived to find a large trash bin fully engulfed in flames, Keene said.
The fire was quickly knocked down and did not spread to the interior of the building. However, the loading dock, cooler and freezer areas of the building sustained significant smoke damage, he said.
Firefighters were at the scene for about 2 1/2 hours.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
