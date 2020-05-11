NORTON -- A fire that caused an estimated $100,000 damage to a South Worcester Street home over the weekend started accidentally, a fire official said Monday.
The fire Friday night started when oil from cooking ignited and spread to the kitchen, dining room and living room, Deputy Fire Chief Benton Keene said.
Heat from the fire was extensive and caused much of the damage to the home at 319 South Worcester St., Keene said.
A woman suffered burns to her hands and was taken by North Attleboro ambulance to Morton Hospital in Taunton.
She was outside the house with her dog when firefighters arrived, Keene said.
The fire was reported about 8:30 p.m. and was knocked down in about a half hour.
