ATTLEBORO — Federal workplace safety officials have joined the investigation into a flash fire at a downtown factory that resulted in life-threatening burns to an employee Thursday.
U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors are investigating the incident that resulted in second- and third-degree burns to a 26-year-old Attleboro man, authorities said Friday.
The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where he was still fighting for his life, officials said Friday.
The man was working at Composite Modules Inc. at 61 Union St. when the accident occurred about 2:45 p.m. Thursday.
Fire Chief Scott Lachance said Friday the man was working alone in a processing room at the end of his shift when the flash fire occurred.
“He ran out into a hallway where other employees assisted him,” Lachance said.
Lachance said local investigators and the state Fire Marshal’s office are trying to pinpoint exactly what caused the fire.
The man was working with a chemical called toluene, which the fire chief says has been used at the plant since the 1960s.
“It’s very volatile and very flammable,” Lachance said.
Toluene is a clear, colorless liquid which becomes a vapor when exposed to air at room temperature and can be ignited by flames, sparks or other ignition sources, according to OSHA.
Toluene is typically used in a mixture with other solvents and chemicals. It is used in many industries and can be found in many workplaces, according to OSHA.
The sprinkler system activated and extinguished the fire almost immediately, Lachance said.
The company had no comment Friday.
The plant is located at the corner of Union and Mill streets and produces motor controllers for the medical industry.
In 2018, the company was fined $10,647 by OSHA for its handling and storage of anhydrous ammonia, an industrial cleaner, and two other violations.
