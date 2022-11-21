smoke alarm illustration
STATE FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE

Noting that more house fires occur on Thanksgiving than any other day, state and local fire officials are urging residents to make sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working.

“Each year, we see about twice as many fires on Thanksgiving as on the next-closest day. Don’t let a fire ruin this special time with your family and loved ones,” State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in a statement.

