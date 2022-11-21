Noting that more house fires occur on Thanksgiving than any other day, state and local fire officials are urging residents to make sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working.
“Each year, we see about twice as many fires on Thanksgiving as on the next-closest day. Don’t let a fire ruin this special time with your family and loved ones,” State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in a statement.
The fire marshal also urged residents to be careful with cooking and heating homes.
There were 678 Thanksgiving Day fires in Massachusetts from 2017 to 2021, and 87% of them started with cooking activities at home, according to the fire marshal’s office.
In those fires, seven people and seven firefighters were injured and property losses were estimated at $3 million.
Last year, Thanksgiving Day cooking fires dropped by more than 20% to 97 from 127 in 2020.
Fire safety experts strongly discourage the use of outdoor gas-fueled turkey fryers that immerse the turkey in hot oil.
There are no outdoor turkey fryers that have a listing from an independent testing laboratory and the risk of hot oil spilling or igniting is high. The National Fire Protection Association states that home use of “turkey fryers that use cooking oil, as currently designed, are not suitable for safe use by even a well-informed and careful consumer.” They recommend using new “oil-less” turkey fryers.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.