Now that the Christmas cheer has ended, state and local fire officials urge people to promptly dispose of their Christmas trees before they dry out.
“A dried-out Christmas tree will ignite quickly and spread a fire very fast,” state Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in a statement.
North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman added, “People should dispose of their trees sooner than later.”
The fire officials recommended residents keep trees watered and away from heat sources until they are discarded.
An Attleboro man suffered serious burns when an artificial Christmas tree caught fire on Christmas. But in other areas of the state over the last few years, there have been several fires involving real, dried-out ones, according to the state fire marshal’s office.
Several communities pick up Christmas trees on trash days but fire officials urge residents to not put them at the curb until that day comes. Also, the trees should not have any lights or ornaments or tinsel on them.
Trees will be picked up on trash days in these communities on the following dates:
Attleboro: Jan. 11 to Jan. 15; Seekonk: Jan. 4 and Jan. 29; Foxboro: Jan. 4 and Jan. 15; Mansfield: Jan. 7 to Jan. 14.
In North Attleboro, residents can bring trees to the highway department on Smith Street.
In Norfolk, they can be dumped off at the transfer station. Proof of residency is required.
In Norton, trees can be taken to the highway department off Route 123.
In Rehoboth, they can be dropped off at the transfer station but a sticker is required.
In Wrentham, Boy Scout Troop 131 will pick up the trees on Jan. 9 for a $15 suggested donation. Residents can also discard trees at the brush dump but proof of residency is required.
