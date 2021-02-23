ATTLEBORO — Two people safely fled a fire that heavily damaged their home on Thatcher Street early Tuesday night.
Firefighters about 6:50 p.m responded to a report of a fire at a single-family home at 31 Thatcher St.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the house's two occupants outside and heavy smoke and flames coming from the 1 and 1/2-story home, Fire Chief Scott Lachance said.
Crews began an aggressive attack on the home to extinguish the blaze, Lachance said.
The home, including a garage, sustained heavy damage from the fire but no dollar estimate was available.
North Attleboro and Seekonk fire departments assisted at the scene, and Norton, Rehoboth and Pawtucket firefighters covered city fire stations.
Firefighters were still extinguishing hot spots about 9 p.m. and remained at the scene late Tuesday night.
No injuries were reported, Chief Lachance said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Attleboro Fire Department.
