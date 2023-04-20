PLAINVILLE -- Fire fueled by propane tanks engulfed a 2 1/2-story house on Lake Mirimichi late Thursday afternoon.
The three-alarm fire was reported just after 5 p.m. at 12 Treasure Island Road, which is on a narrow section of land jutting out into the lake.
Flames had fully engulfed the home by the time firefighters first arrived and were shooting out windows.
Fire was also in the attic and firefighters began venting the roof but were called off of it.
There were no reported injuries, Fire Chief Richard Ball said.
Multiple propane tanks were on a deck, and a fuel leak was reported.
"It is whistling like a jet engine," a fire official reported.
The bulk of the fire was reported to be out shortly before 6 p.m., but flames were still coming from propane tanks about 7 p.m.
The fire was reported by a 911 call, Ball said.
First responders saw black smoke billowing in the sky as they rushed to the scene.
Attleboro, North Attleboro, Wrentham, Norfolk, Franklin, Cumberland and Bellingham firefighters assisted at the fire as did Mansfield Emergency Management Agency.
Treasure Island Road is off Mirimichi Street, which is off Taunton Street.
Foxboro police shut down their side of Mirimichi Street.
National Grid was summoned to the home to shut off power, and the town's building and plumbing inspectors were requested.
The state Department of Environmental Protection was also called to respond as was the propane company.
The state Fire Investigation Unit was contacted along with the town water department.
Providence Canteen responded to provide food and drink for firefighters.