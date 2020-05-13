NORTON — Firefighters from several area communities battled a five-alarm blaze in an old mill building in the Barrowsville section of town Wednesday.
The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. at the vacant Tweave textile mill complex at 138 Barrows St., which is just off South Worcester Street, and the bulk of the fire wasn’t reported knocked down until around 8:30 p.m.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from the old mill, and it eventually erupted into heavy fire.
Fire departments from Attleboro, North Attleboro, Mansfield, Foxboro, Rehoboth, Taunton, Easton and Raynham were called in to help. The state Fire Marshal’s Office was also called in.
About an hour after arriving, firefighters were forced out of the building and several ladder trucks shot water onto it from outside.
Flames were reported on two floors and coming through the roof.
The main building dates to 1905 but the complex was expanded up until 1952 and covers about 100,000 square feet.
Fires in old mill buildings, fire officials say, are extremely difficult to extinguish because wooden floors are soaked with decades of oil from machinery.
Wednesday’s fire forced nearby freight train tracks to be shut down.
The blaze initially was reported as a brush fire that was believed to have spread out of control because of strong winds.
National Grid and the gas company were called to the scene, as was the town’s emergency management personnel, who set up lighting.
Town water department staffers were also called as some hydrants near the fire were reported not functioning, but they were believed to be located on the 25-acre mill site.
Dighton firefighters helped cover town fire stations.
Tweave began as Debson Mills in 1951 and its name was changed to Tweave in 1980. It began making stretch-woven fabrics at the site in 1981 and was said to be the first weaving mill in the world to produce Spandex.
Its products, which were sold around the globe, ranged from outerwear and sportswear to clothing for the military and industry. It even made costumes for the movie industry and athletic teams.
Tweave had a location in the former textile mill capital of Fall River, but a lot of its operations were consolidated in Norton starting in 1980. Gehring Textiles acquired the business in 2008.
The property was up for sale and on the auction block in July 2018 because the lease Tweave had was expiring and the business was relocating.
The site is located near Barrowsville Pond and the Wading River.
In February 2018, there was a chemical spill at the complex that shut down the surrounding neighborhood.
