ATTLEBORO — Fire struck another home in the city Tuesday night, displacing a family of four.
The blaze was reported shortly before 6 p.m. at a two-story home at 125 Melody Drive, which is off West Street and near Attleboro High School..
The fire reportedly began in the kitchen on the first floor before spreading to a living room. The two rooms appeared to be extensively damaged and smoke filled the second floor. The American Red Cross responded to help the family.
Firefighters from area communities, including Norton and North Attleboro, covered city fire stations.
The fire was the latest in a series of blazes in the city and area this winter. Several of them have displaced residents.
In Attleboro, fires struck homes on Orange and James streets on the East Side four days apart in late January, leaving residents temporarily homeless.
In mid-February, a Norfolk home caught fire and several businesses were destroyed in a fire in Rehoboth.